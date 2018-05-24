U.S. Troops Overstaying Welcome In Pakistani Valley Once Occupied By Taliban, Residents Say03:50
May 24, 2018
  • Diaa Hadid, NPR
Nearly a decade ago, the U.S. Army pushed the Taliban out of a river plain nestled at the foothills of the Hindu Kush mountains: the Swat Valley. It was territory the Taliban had occupied inside Pakistan itself.

It was a success story at the time, but soldiers are still stationed there. And as NPR's Diaa Hadid (@diaahadid) found out recently, residents say they've overstayed their welcome.

