Nearly a decade ago, the U.S. Army pushed the Taliban out of a river plain nestled at the foothills of the Hindu Kush mountains: the Swat Valley. It was territory the Taliban had occupied inside Pakistan itself.
It was a success story at the time, but soldiers are still stationed there. And as NPR's Diaa Hadid (@diaahadid) found out recently, residents say they've overstayed their welcome.
This segment aired on May 24, 2018.
