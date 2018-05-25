Amazon has confirmed that one of its Echo speakers recorded a private conversation between an Oregon couple, and, unbeknownst to them, sent it to a third party. The speakers are designed to take commands, but Amazon told The Washington Post in a statement that the speaker mistook the conversation it heard as a request to send a message.

Here & Now's Meghna Chakrabarti speaks with Roben Farzad (@robenfarzad), who hosts the podcast "Full Disclosure."