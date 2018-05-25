Here & Now
In the decade since the financial crisis, central banks have become powerful and influential institutions.
Paul Tucker, the former deputy governor for the Bank of England, talks with Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson about why he thinks central bankers -- unelected officials whose actions determine our economic well being — have too much power.
Tucker is author of the book "Unelected Power: The Quest for Legitimacy in Central Banking and the Regulatory State."
This segment aired on May 25, 2018.
