May 25, 2018
A view of the Federal Reserve is seen on May 2, 2018 in Washington, D.C. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
In the decade since the financial crisis, central banks have become powerful and influential institutions.

Paul Tucker, the former deputy governor for the Bank of England, talks with Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson about why he thinks central bankers -- unelected officials whose actions determine our economic well being — have too much power.

Tucker is author of the book "Unelected Power: The Quest for Legitimacy in Central Banking and the Regulatory State."

This segment aired on May 25, 2018.

