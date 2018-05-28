As Amazon's Influence Grows, Some Question If The Retail Giant Should Be Broken Up05:50
May 28, 2018
Jeff Bezos, CEO and founder of Amazon (Reed Saxon/AP)
Should Amazon break up?

That's the question asked by The Atlantic senior editor Derek Thompson in his latest piece. The online retail giant could soon become the first trillion-dollar company in American history.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Thompson (@DKThomp) about the company, which has been expanding for years and has its hands in much more than just online retail.

This segment aired on May 28, 2018.

