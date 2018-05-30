Here & Now
Organic, all-natural, cage-free, non-GMO: all those certifications are there to tell you about the product you're purchasing and its environmental impact.
One of those "eco-labels" in the Pacific Northwest is "salmon-safe." Now, the label's founders are trying to take it mainstream -- and national. Eilís O'Neill (@eilis_oneill) from KUOW reports.
This segment aired on May 30, 2018.
