Steven Spielberg's "Jurassic Park" was released 25 years ago on June 11, 1993. The film helped redefine popular perceptions of dinosaurs, while earning three Academy Awards and $914 million in its original theatrical run. But after more than two decades of research, paleontologists have learned a lot about the long-extinct animals.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Jack Horner (@dustydino), paleontologist and adviser to the film series, about the power of "Jurassic Park" and what has been discovered since its release.

Interview Highlights

On bringing dinosaurs to the big screen

"The times were changing. The movie came out in '93, and the change, sort of the new look and the new ideas about dinosaurs, had started back in the late '60s and really sort of got going in the late '70s. And by the 1980s, we did have a pretty good idea that dinosaurs were pretty special animals. And we knew then that birds were their descendants. So, the movie, then we were able to flesh them out a little better, but of course there were some constraints with technologies that didn't allow us to actually make them exactly the way we wanted to."

On comparing the dinosaurs from the original film to those in the new "Jurassic World" movies

"They were very realistic. And, in fact, we did a pretty good job of making the dinosaurs back in '93 look like we thought they should look, according to what we had known in 1993. Now we know that actually they're quite different. We know now that most of the meat-eating dinosaurs were feathered and they were probably much more colorful than we see them in the movies. But unfortunately, the storyline has to continue on. So we can't really change the movie stars. We can't change the dinosaurs really because we already made them."

On things he might change if he could go back and do it again

"Steven and I had quite a few arguments about what the dinosaurs should look like. Steven Spielberg. My job was to make sure the dinosaurs looked as accurate as they could, based on the science that we had. And we already knew that velociraptor and some of those kinds of little theropod dinosaurs were feathered. And we also knew that they could have been very colorful, and Steven, really, he didn't think Technicolor dinosaurs would be very scary. But there was also just technological constraints trying to render feathers at that point in time when computer graphics were just coming to be. Technicolor feather dinosaurs, they would not be as scary as what we ended up with."