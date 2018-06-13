Here & Now
President Trump said Wednesday that "there is no longer a nuclear threat from North Korea." That came in a tweet after he arrived home from his meeting with Kim Jong Un in Singapore.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Democratic Rep. Karen Bass (@RepKarenBass) of California about the meeting.
This segment aired on June 13, 2018.
