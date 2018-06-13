'In No Way, Shape Or Form' Is North Korea No Longer Nuclear Threat, Democratic Rep. Bass Says05:53
June 13, 2018
President Trump walks out with North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un after taking part in a signing ceremony at the end of their historic summit, at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore on June 12, 2018. (Anthony Wallace/AFP/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
President Trump said Wednesday that "there is no longer a nuclear threat from North Korea." That came in a tweet after he arrived home from his meeting with Kim Jong Un in Singapore.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Democratic Rep. Karen Bass (@RepKarenBass) of California about the meeting.

This segment aired on June 13, 2018.

