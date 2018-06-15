American World Cup fans are being advised to take precautions while watching games in Russia to prevent hacking.

Also, Robert De Niro's anti-Trump outburst at the Tony Awards has sparked the hashtag #BoycottDeNiro. And after lobbying for the release of 63-year-old Alice Johnson from prison, Kim Kardashian West is now campaigning for an edit function on Twitter, and fans are asking her to take on other challenges as well.

Here & Now's Robin Young speaks about how these stories are capturing attention this week on social media with Femi Oke (@FemiOke) of Al Jazeera English.