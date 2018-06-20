On this week's Here & Now DJ Session, host Jeremy Hobson speaks with KCRW DJ Raul Campos (@raulcampos), who brings his latest favorites, including songs from artists Gorillaz, Bob Moses and Buddy.

Check out the Spotify and Apple Music playlists for our DJ Sessions.

Music From The Segment

Gorillaz, "Humility" (feat. George Benson)

Disclosure, "Ultimatum" (feat. Fatoumata Diawara)

Bob Moses, "Heaven Only Knows"

The Record Company, "Life To Fix"

Buddy, "Trouble On Central"