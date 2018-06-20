DJ Sessions

DJ Sessions: Music To Make You Feel Good09:54
June 20, 2018
Guy (left) and Howard Lawrence of Disclosure perform onstage during Day 2 of the 2016 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival Weekend at the Empire Polo Club on April 16, 2016 in Indio, Calif. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella)
Guy (left) and Howard Lawrence of Disclosure perform onstage during Day 2 of the 2016 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival Weekend at the Empire Polo Club on April 16, 2016 in Indio, Calif. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella)

On this week's Here & Now DJ Session, host Jeremy Hobson speaks with KCRW DJ Raul Campos (@raulcampos), who brings his latest favorites, including songs from artists Gorillaz, Bob Moses and Buddy.

Music From The Segment

Gorillaz, "Humility" (feat. George Benson)

Disclosure, "Ultimatum" (feat. Fatoumata Diawara)

Bob Moses, "Heaven Only Knows"

The Record Company, "Life To Fix"

Buddy, "Trouble On Central"

This segment aired on June 20, 2018.

