Here & Now
What A New CBD Drug Approval Might Mean For Medical Marijuana05:25Play
Last week, the Food and Drug Administration approved the first drug derived from marijuana. But it doesn't contain THC — instead, it's made of highly purified CBD oil. The approval opens up a lot of other questions about the future of marijuana-based medicine.
Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd speaks with Andrew Joseph (@DrewQJoseph), reporter with our partners at STAT, the health and medicine publication.
This segment aired on July 4, 2018.
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news