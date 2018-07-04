What A New CBD Drug Approval Might Mean For Medical Marijuana05:25
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
July 04, 2018
TwitterfacebookEmail

Last week, the Food and Drug Administration approved the first drug derived from marijuana. But it doesn't contain THC — instead, it's made of highly purified CBD oil. The approval opens up a lot of other questions about the future of marijuana-based medicine.

Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd speaks with Andrew Joseph (@DrewQJoseph), reporter with our partners at STAT, the health and medicine publication.

This segment aired on July 4, 2018.

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news