July 04, 2018
In this handout photo provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, U.S. Border Patrol agents conduct intake of people who have crossed the border illegally at the Central Processing Center on June 17, 2018 in McAllen, Texas. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection via Getty Images)

Carlos Duran came to the U.S. from Colombia when he was 19 years old, living without documents for decades before becoming a citizen three years ago. He also voted for Donald Trump.

Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd speaks with Duran (@carlos_e_duran), an Evangelical minister and board member of the National Hispanic Christian Leadership Conference, about the immigration debate in the U.S.

This segment aired on July 4, 2018.

