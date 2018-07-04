Here & Now
Undocumented For Decades, One Latino Trump Voter Grapples With Immigration Debate07:58Play
Carlos Duran came to the U.S. from Colombia when he was 19 years old, living without documents for decades before becoming a citizen three years ago. He also voted for Donald Trump.
Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd speaks with Duran (@carlos_e_duran), an Evangelical minister and board member of the National Hispanic Christian Leadership Conference, about the immigration debate in the U.S.
This segment aired on July 4, 2018.
Related:
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news