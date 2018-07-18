Scientists Question Lack Of Studies On Safety Of Probiotics05:20
July 18, 2018
A new study out this week has found that around a third of trials that look at antibiotics don't report safety results, and almost a third didn't report adverse affects of using probiotics.

Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with STAT's Megan Thielking (@meggophone) about what we know — and don't know — about the safety of probiotics.

This segment aired on July 18, 2018.

