Here & Now
U.S. Economy Hums Along, But Is There Trouble Ahead?06:06Play
U.S. consumer spending and personal income were both up 0.4 percent in June, according to new figures from the Department of Commerce. Meanwhile, officials with the Federal Reserve began a two-day meeting Tuesday but are expected to leave interest rates unchanged.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson checks up on the economy with Diane Swonk (@DianeSwonk), chief economist at Grant Thornton, who sees some reason for concern.
This segment aired on July 31, 2018.
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news