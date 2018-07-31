U.S. Economy Hums Along, But Is There Trouble Ahead?06:06
July 31, 2018
U.S. consumer spending and personal income were both up 0.4 percent in June, according to new figures from the Department of Commerce. Meanwhile, officials with the Federal Reserve began a two-day meeting Tuesday but are expected to leave interest rates unchanged.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson checks up on the economy with Diane Swonk (@DianeSwonk), chief economist at Grant Thornton, who sees some reason for concern.

This segment aired on July 31, 2018.

