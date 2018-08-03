Facebook announced this week it removed 32 Facebook and Instagram accounts or pages because they were believed to be part of a coordinated political influence campaign linked to Russia, ahead of November's midterm elections.

Brendan Orsinger, an administrator of one of those removed pages, says he didn't know anything about such a campaign.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Orsinger (@ToBeSelfEvident), a self-described anti-fascist and anti-racist activist who lives in Washington, D.C.