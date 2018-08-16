Spike Lee's explosive new movie "BlacKkKlansman" tells the story of Colorado Springs police officer Ron Stallworth, who decides to infiltrate and bring down the local chapter of the Ku Klux Klan in the early 1970s. Its opening weekend was the biggest yet for one of Lee's movies — and it had audiences asking how much of the story is real.

Here & Now's Robin Young checks in with Slate writer Jasmine Sanders (@JasMoneyRecords), who wrote an article on the film separating fact from fiction.