Catholics are coming to terms with sexual abuse in the church after a scathing grand jury report released this week found that hundreds of priests abused more than 1,000 children in Pennsylvania. The CEO of Twitter says he is rethinking core parts of the platform after suspending conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.

Fans are remembering Aretha Franklin by sharing GIFs and stories about the "Queen of Soul" across the internet. And social media users are embroiled in a fierce debate over a Philadelphia Magazine post this week, "How Millennials Killed Mayonnaise."

Here & Now's Lisa Mullins checks in with Femi Oke (@FemiOke) of Al Jazeera English.