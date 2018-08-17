Here & Now
Trump Orders SEC To Study 6-Month Reporting For Public Companies03:46Play
President Trump tweeted Friday morning that he's asked the Securities and Exchange Commission to change how often it requires companies to report results. In his tweet, Trump said there is support for a proposal that allows companies to report every six months rather than every three months.
Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd talks with Michael Regan (@Reganonymous), senior editor at Bloomberg News.
This segment aired on August 17, 2018.
