Oakland, California, is making a name for itself in Hollywood. The city is the backdrop for some big summer films, including "Blindspotting" and "Sorry to Bother You," and the breakout novel "There There."
KQED reporter Sandhya Dirks (@sandhyadirks) looks at why Oakland has a legacy of diverse artists and activists finding their place in the spotlight.
This segment aired on August 22, 2018.
