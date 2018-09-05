The fallout continues from the sexual abuse scandal involving former USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar. Nassar was sentenced earlier this year to decades in prison after he admitted to sexually abusing underage girls.

The Wall Street Journal reports the Justice Department is now investigating how the FBI handled the allegations against Nassar. USA Gymnastics CEO Kerry Perry resigned Tuesday following a series of missteps after the Nassar scandal.

Here & Now's Lisa Mullins speaks with Rachael Denhollander (@R_Denhollander), a former youth gymnast and the first person to publicly accuse Nassar.