Denali National Park's Annual 'Road Lottery' Offers Winners Glimpse Of Alaskan Wilderness05:57
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
September 14, 2018
TwitterfacebookEmail
In this photo taken Aug. 26, 2016, sightseeing buses and tourists are seen at a pullout popular for taking in views of North America's tallest peak, Denali, in Denali National Park and Preserve, Alaska. (Becky Bohrer/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
In this photo taken Aug. 26, 2016, sightseeing buses and tourists are seen at a pullout popular for taking in views of North America's tallest peak, Denali, in Denali National Park and Preserve, Alaska. (Becky Bohrer/AP)

Alaska's Denali National Park and Preserve opens its only road to a select number of visitors Friday. For four days each year, Denali's "road lottery" allows a small number of people to drive the 92-mile Denali Park Road in their own vehicle on their one assigned day.

Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd speaks with Dan Irelan, a supervisory park ranger at Denali National Park & Preserve, about the road lottery and what makes Denali unique in the National Park System.

This segment aired on September 14, 2018.

Related:

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news