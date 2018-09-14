Here & Now
Denali National Park's Annual 'Road Lottery' Offers Winners Glimpse Of Alaskan Wilderness05:57Play
Alaska's Denali National Park and Preserve opens its only road to a select number of visitors Friday. For four days each year, Denali's "road lottery" allows a small number of people to drive the 92-mile Denali Park Road in their own vehicle on their one assigned day.
Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd speaks with Dan Irelan, a supervisory park ranger at Denali National Park & Preserve, about the road lottery and what makes Denali unique in the National Park System.
This segment aired on September 14, 2018.
