With 1 Month To Go, Is Canada Ready For Legal Recreational Marijuana?09:49
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
September 17, 2018
TwitterfacebookEmail
Marijuana plants in the "Flowering Room" at the Canopy Growth Corporation in Smiths Falls, Ontario. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)MoreCloseclosemore
Marijuana plants in the "Flowering Room" at the Canopy Growth Corporation in Smiths Falls, Ontario. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)

Canada is one month out from a major milestone: The country is set to legalize recreational marijuana on Oct. 17.

Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd talks with former Deputy Prime Minister Anne McLellan (@DalChancellor), who helped lay the groundwork for legalization and regulation, about how the process is going to work and whether Canada is ready.

This segment aired on September 17, 2018.

Related:

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news