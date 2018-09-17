Here & Now
09:49
Canada is one month out from a major milestone: The country is set to legalize recreational marijuana on Oct. 17.
Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd talks with former Deputy Prime Minister Anne McLellan (@DalChancellor), who helped lay the groundwork for legalization and regulation, about how the process is going to work and whether Canada is ready.
This segment aired on September 17, 2018.
