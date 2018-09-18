Open office plans are designed to encourage people to collaborate and communicate more effectively. But many people who work in these environments choose to isolate themselves instead, by wearing headphones and communicating through email and instant messaging services rather than talking in person.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Ethan Bernstein (@ethanbernstein), an associate professor at Harvard Business School, about a recent study he co-authored on open office plans.

"They're very common. They've gone through ebbs and flows over the history of time," Bernstein says. "They were very, very popular, say, in the '60s and '70s. They got a little bit less popular after that, and then with the openness movement of the last couple of decades, they've gotten very popular."

Interview Highlights

On the popularity of open office plans, and their history and logic

"I think some point in the '90s, the word transparency went from meaning something literally you'd just see through, to being able to see all sorts of things.

"At least part of the logic behind open offices stood with the idea that if I could see the people that I wanted to collaborate with, I would collaborate with them more, I would interact with them more.

"Of course, the other reality is, if you can see the people, you're also probably in closer quarters, so there was a cost per square foot justification."

On why he and fellow co-author Stephen Turban conducted the study

"I find both sides of this debate equally compelling. On the one hand, it looks kind of miserable to somebody who would like to have some private space to get their work done. On the other hand, we have this image of the vibrancy of human interaction that takes place when you can just reach out and touch someone literally and talk to them.

"So I think that was why we wanted to do this. [We] wanted to see if it actually happens or not."

On how the study was conducted

"We picked a couple of companies, Fortune 500 companies, who were going through the move from cubicles to these really open spaces … and we instrumented each person with a badge, and these badges have sensors in them, and with those sensors, we were able to track face-to-face interaction.

"Add to that the fact that these days anybody quite frankly can track email and IM interaction, because that's all stored — those sort of digital breadcrumbs that get spread as we do anything these days — and we were able to see the volume of interaction between the people in these corporate headquarters, both before and after the move.

"We, just in this case, were interested in measuring volume of the interaction."