Here & Now
Phoenix Hit With Record Number Of Heat-Related Deaths05:15Play
Heat caused at least 172 deaths in Phoenix in 2017 — a record number, according to the latest statistics from Maricopa County. That number is a 10 percent increase from 2016 and more than double the number of heat deaths in 2015.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Kate Goodin, an epidemiologist at the Maricopa County Department of Public Health.
This segment aired on September 18, 2018.
Related:
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news