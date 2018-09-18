Phoenix Hit With Record Number Of Heat-Related Deaths05:15
September 18, 2018
A jet comes in for an approach over downtown early Tuesday, July 24, 2018 in Phoenix, as temperatures exceed 100 degrees in the morning hours. (Matt York/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
Heat caused at least 172 deaths in Phoenix in 2017 — a record number, according to the latest statistics from Maricopa County. That number is a 10 percent increase from 2016 and more than double the number of heat deaths in 2015.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Kate Goodin, an epidemiologist at the Maricopa County Department of Public Health.

This segment aired on September 18, 2018.

