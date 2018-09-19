Here & Now
The Natural Cycles contraceptive app relies on a basal thermometer and an algorithm to tell users when it's safe to have sex without risking pregnancy. Now that it's Food and Drug Administration approved, experts say its cost should be covered under the Affordable Care Act's embattled birth control mandate.
Here & Now's Lisa Mullins checks in with Kate Sheridan (@sheridan_kate), a reporter at the health and medicine publication STAT.
This segment aired on September 19, 2018.
