Some supporters of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh are debating whether he should be held accountable for a sexual assault he's been accused of committing in high school more than 30 years ago. Kavanaugh denies the assault took place.

Here & Now's Lisa Mullins speaks with Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC), who has been looking at the issue for Slate.

Interview Highlights

On the argument being made by some of Kavanaugh's supporters that the allegation against him shouldn't matter because the alleged incident happened when he was a teenager

"The first issue that's important to clarify is that of course Brett Kavanaugh has not admitted to these alleged misdeeds. The nominee denies this completely, and I think that's important to note, because some of his defenders are moving forward as though the accusations might be true and even if they are, they shouldn't matter, because what we do as teenagers shouldn't haunt us for life — and that's a little inconsistent with what Kavanaugh has actually said. He denies this, and so it's a little odd to move forward as though it happened, when he's saying it didn't.

“But putting that aside for a moment, taking [former White House press secretary] Ari Fleischer’s line of defense, that what we do as teenagers shouldn't haunt us forever, a lot of criminal justice advocates agree. There's all kinds of science that shows that our brains are still developing when we're teenagers, that we shouldn't be held fully accountable for the rest of our lives for what we do with that period in our life. But when we talk about expunging juveniles' records, granting them clemency, releasing them early from prison for crimes they committed in their teenage years, we are always talking about individuals who admit to their crimes. We're talking about people who try to rehabilitate themselves."