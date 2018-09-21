Here & Now
The New York Times reports that in the spring of 2017, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein suggested secretly recording President Trump and using the recordings to get members of Trump's cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment and remove Trump from office.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson gets the latest from NPR lead politics editor Domenico Montanaro (@DomenicoNPR).
This segment aired on September 21, 2018.
