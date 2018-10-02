Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Larry Summers (@LHSummers), former secretary of the Treasury and president emeritus of Harvard University, about the revised trade agreement between the U.S., Mexico and Canada, the trade war with China and his outlook on the U.S. economy. “The vast majority of NAFTA is continuing as it was,” Summers says about the new deal. “This has been a major diversion from the important domestic challenges facing the United States, and the important international challenges.” Interview Highlights On the USMCA trade deal, and his opinion it negatively affected U.S. relations with Canada and Mexico “[I’ve] never seen so much ado about so little. I thought the old trade regime between Canada, Mexico and the United States was a good one, and this one's not very different. How it could possibly be worth major alienation of major allies? I can't imagine. “But I'm happy with the new agreement, principally because I was happy with the old agreement, and I can't imagine why someone who was profoundly troubled by the old agreement should be happy with the new agreement. So, this is more in the nature of a publicity stunt than an international diplomatic act.

“The ill will we have created with respect to the Canadians and the Mexicans will have costs that will exceed any benefits. The ability of North America to remain unified when we face very serious challenges from Asia has been constrained. This has been the most shortsighted of strategies for the most negligible gain.” On the Trump administration’s trade tactics in regard to China “I think there are major issues in the U.S.-China trading relationship. It seems to me the strategies we have used to go after them have been quite problematic. They embolden the strongest and most hostile to the United States elements within the Chinese government. They encourage the Chinese on a road to self-sufficiency and independence from the United States, which ultimately will reduce our leverage and influence. They fail to mobilize the moral and political force of the entire international community, which is surely the most effective way to influence Chinese behavior. “I think that any conscientious American administration would be addressing issues about Chinese trade practices, and in particular, the ones relating to intellectual property, but I don't think the strategy or the tactics has been well calculated to maximize long-run American interests.” On the argument that tariffs on Chinese goods have allowed the U.S. to collect more money from the country “There are all kinds of ways of raising taxes if you want. Tariffs are taxes. They are taxes that fall principally on the goods that people buy and the inputs that companies need in order to compete. That's why there are taxes that are particularly regressive and particularly inefficient. “There's something very odd about an administration that prides itself on its tax cutting, focusing on cutting the taxes for corporations and raising the taxes on the ordinary goods, the toys that parents buy for their kids at Christmas.”

