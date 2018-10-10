Here & Now
The invasive Asian carp has been a problem in the U.S. for decades. The federal government has focused their efforts mostly on keeping the carp out of the Great Lakes to protect their multibillion-dollar fishing industry, but the fish have also started wreaking havoc in states as far south as Tennessee.
Jay Shah, from member station WPLN, reports the state's wildlife agency has a plan to keep the carp contained.
This segment aired on October 10, 2018.
