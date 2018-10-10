The vaccine that prevents the human papillomavirus, HPV, has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration for men and women 27 to 45 years old. It was previously approved for use in children and young adults between 9 and 26. HPV causes cervical and vaginal cancers in women, as well as cancers of the penis, neck and throat in men. Studies have shown the vaccine to be nearly 90 percent effective in preventing cancers and precancerous lesions.

Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd talk to Dr. Jessica Shepherd (@JShepherd_MD), who practices obstetrics and gynecology at Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas, Texas.