In 2015, Julie Paez was shot twice at her office Christmas party in San Bernardino, California.

Her co-worker and his wife opened fire on the party on Dec. 2, 2015, killing 14 people and injuring 22.

Since then, Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson has checked in with Paez during her recovery. She says she recently left San Bernardino for Flagstaff, Arizona, to "start over."

Paez, who worked at the Inland Regional Center, a state-run health facility for people with developmental disabilities, says she received medical retirement from San Bernardino County due to her injuries. Her husband retired too, and that's when they decided to move.

"It was just really tough being there," she says of San Bernardino after the shooting. "We just decided we wanted a kind of a smaller town, a safer atmosphere and just a quieter, calmer life."

Interview Highlights

On how taking medical retirement has impacted her financially

"Once I separated from the county, I was required to resign from my job. And then once the resignation took place, then I am responsible for all my medical care from here on.

"My husband has health insurance, so for me personally, it's OK. For some of my co-workers who have had to do the same thing, they're paying for their own health insurance on their own now, and it's tougher. Since we talked last, I've had I think five surgeries and seven hospitalizations. With each hospitalization, with each surgery, I had to wait for the county to approve any kind of treatment. And oftentimes, they would deny, and that's really, that's like a punch to the gut. It's takes the wind out of sales. So I would rather take care of my own rather than waiting for them to approve or deny treatment."

On how Paez and other victims didn't receive help from the state

"Our county was saying, we were 'county family,' and that they'll take care of us, we're county family. Really what they want, my impression is they want to sweep us away. We were a stain on the county. Even for the second anniversary, they did nothing. There was nothing. They said there should be a moment of silence. You know, 11 o'clock or something. But that's it. There was no memorial. There was no, there was nothing."

On how she is feeling physically after her injuries

"I think I'm doing better now, and I'm having the opportunity to go bike riding now and do much more activities. Mentally, here it's much better because it's a whole new space. It's a whole new start."