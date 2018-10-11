Hurricane Michael has left more than 900,000 people without power in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and Alabama — about half of them in Florida, where the state's Panhandle was hit the hardest. Among those who sheltered in place was Roy Ogles of Eastpoint, Fla., which sits on Apalachicola Bay.

Ogles talks to Here & Now's Robin Young about weathering the storm, and about the future of the community.