After Hurricane Michael, Resident In Eastpoint, Florida Fears For Local Industry03:40
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
October 11, 2018
TwitterfacebookEmail
Waves crashed against a home seawall as the surge started pushing the tide higher as Hurricane Michael approached on October 9, 2018 in Eastpoint, Florida. (Mark Wallheiser/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
Waves crashed against a home seawall as the surge started pushing the tide higher as Hurricane Michael approached on October 9, 2018 in Eastpoint, Florida. (Mark Wallheiser/Getty Images)

Hurricane Michael has left more than 900,000 people without power in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and Alabama — about half of them in Florida, where the state's Panhandle was hit the hardest. Among those who sheltered in place was Roy Ogles of Eastpoint, Fla., which sits on Apalachicola Bay.

Ogles talks to Here & Now's Robin Young about weathering the storm, and about the future of the community.

This segment aired on October 11, 2018.

Related:

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news