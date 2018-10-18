Here & Now
This Former Astronaut Wants Your Help To Take A 'Sky Selfie' Of Earth
In 1992, Mae Jemison went into orbit on the space shuttle Endeavour and became the first African-American woman to go to space.
Now, 25 years later, Jemison is launching a new initiative called Look Up. Over the course of 24 hours she wants people to upload photos of the night sky and record their reactions to what they see.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Jemison (@maejemison) about her new app and what she learned from going to space.
- You can find the Skyfie app in Apple's app store and the Google Play store
This segment aired on October 18, 2018.
