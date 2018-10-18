This Former Astronaut Wants Your Help To Take A 'Sky Selfie' Of Earth09:52
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
October 18, 2018
TwitterfacebookEmail
Mae Jemison, the first African-American woman to go to space, pictured at a National Geographic event in New York in March 2018. (Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
Mae Jemison, the first African-American woman to go to space, pictured at a National Geographic event in New York in March 2018. (Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)

In 1992, Mae Jemison went into orbit on the space shuttle Endeavour and became the first African-American woman to go to space.

Now, 25 years later, Jemison is launching a new initiative called Look Up. Over the course of 24 hours she wants people to upload photos of the night sky and record their reactions to what they see.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Jemison (@maejemison) about her new app and what she learned from going to space.

This segment aired on October 18, 2018.

Related:

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news