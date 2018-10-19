Here & Now
Social Media Buzz: Twitter Cracks Down On Bots Amid Khashoggi Crisis
Twitter has waded into the debate about what happened to Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi by suspending accounts of bots sharing tweets in favor of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson takes a look at how the week's news is playing out on social media with Femi Oke (@FemiOke) of Al Jazeera English.
This segment aired on October 19, 2018.
