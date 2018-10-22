Here & Now
What The Killing Of Jamal Khashoggi Means For U.S.-Saudi Relations05:50Play
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman called the son of Jamal Khashoggi to express condolences for the death of the journalist killed at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, the kingdom announced early Monday.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Jane Harman, director, president and CEO of the Wilson Center and a former U.S. representative who served on the House Intelligence Committee, about what this means for U.S.-Saudi relations.
This segment aired on October 22, 2018.
