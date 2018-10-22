What The Killing Of Jamal Khashoggi Means For U.S.-Saudi Relations05:50
October 22, 2018
A Turkish forensic officer arrives at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul early Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018. (Emrah Gurel/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman called the son of Jamal Khashoggi to express condolences for the death of the journalist killed at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, the kingdom announced early Monday.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Jane Harman, director, president and CEO of the Wilson Center and a former U.S. representative who served on the House Intelligence Committee, about what this means for U.S.-Saudi relations.

This segment aired on October 22, 2018.

