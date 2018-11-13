Here & Now
Major Amazon Offices Coming To New York City And Arlington, Virginia
Amazon confirmed Tuesday its plans to put major offices in two East Coast cities: Long Island City, New York, and the Crystal City area of Arlington, Virginia — just across the Potomac from downtown Washington, D.C. Here & Now's Elise Hu talks with Kara Swisher (@karaswisher), executive editor of Recode and host of the "Recode Decode" podcast, who writes local retail still holds some advantages over online giants like Amazon.
This segment aired on November 13, 2018.
