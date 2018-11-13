Amazon confirmed Tuesday its plans to put major offices in two East Coast cities: Long Island City, New York, and the Crystal City area of Arlington, Virginia — just across the Potomac from downtown Washington, D.C. Here & Now's Elise Hu talks with Kara Swisher (@karaswisher), executive editor of Recode and host of the "Recode Decode" podcast, who writes local retail still holds some advantages over online giants like Amazon.