close

wbur

Current ChannelLive: Here & Now
Play
15sRepeatPlay15sForward
/00:00Playing Live
Close

Modern Love Modern Love

Support the news

Modern Love Live in Boston: February 14, 2017

December 28, 2016
Share

Join WBUR and The New York Times on Valentine’s Day at The Wilbur, as the joys and tribulations of love come to life during Modern Love Live, a live recording of our hit podcast based on the popular New York Times column.
If you’ve been looking for the perfect gift for someone special, look no further. Hosted by Meghna Chakrabarti (host of Modern Love: The Podcast) with Daniel Jones (editor of the “Modern Love” column), this event will include a live recording of the hit podcast with Modern Love essay readings by Emmy Rossum (“Shameless”), and Alysia Reiner (“Orange Is the New Black”).

Tickets start at $35. A VIP ticket option includes premium seating and access to a post-show reception at the W Boston.

Click here to purchase tickets.

+Join the discussion
Share

Support the news

Next Up

Where to now?

More Modern Love or Explore Audio.