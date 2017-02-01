In the beginning of a relationship, we walk in free with no knowledge of the skeletons that may lurk in a lover's closet. But the true test comes when those unknowns are uncovered....

This week's essay by Kerri Sandberg takes us into the closet--and out again. Tony-nominated actor Megan Hilty reads us Kerri's essay. You may recognize her voice from her work on Broadway in productions like "Wicked" and "Noises Off." She also starred in the popular television series "Smash."

Voices in this Episode

