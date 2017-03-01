Now time for Part Two from the Modern Love live show at the Wilbur Theater in Boston. Meghna Chakrabarti hosted a great night of music and readings with performances by Alysia Reiner ("Orange is the New Black"), Brian Tyree Henry ("Atlanta,") Emmy Rossum ("Shameless"), Modern Love editor Dan Jones, and musical guest Hite.

In Part II, you will hear from Emmy Rossum, Dan Jones, and musical guest Hite.

Voices in this Episode:

(Courtesy of Emmy Rossum)

Emmy Rossum is an actress and singer who has been captivating audiences with her diverse, extraordinary talents for over a decade. She has been nominated for an Independent Spirit Award and a Golden Globe for her work in film which includes, “You’re Not You,” “Comet,” “Poseidon,” “The Day After Tomorrow,” “The Phantom of the Opera,” “Mystic River” and “Songcatcher.” Rossum currently stars as Fiona Gallagher in the Showtime series “Shameless.” In 2007, she released her first album “Inside Out,” for which she wrote and recorded all of her songs. She released her second album, “Sentimental Journey,” a collection of 1940s standards, in 2013.

(Courtesy of Dan Jones)

Daniel Jones has edited the Modern Love column in the Sunday Styles section of the New York Times since its inception in October 2004. His books include two essay anthologies, Modern Love and The Bastard on the Couch, and a novel, After Lucy, which was a finalist for the Barnes & Noble Discover Award. His writing has appeared in the New York Times, Elle, Parade, Real Simple, Redbook, and elsewhere. He lives in Northampton, Massachusetts, with his wife, writer Cathi Hanauer, and their two children.

Hite is singer, multi-instrumentalist and producer Julia Easterlin. The new moniker marks a new direction for Hite; as Julia Easterlin she made her initial reputation by looping and layering her voice to create her music. She began to move away from this style on her album “Touristes,” a collaboration with famed Malian guitarist Vieux Farka Toure. Her latest album, “Light of a Strange Day,” is “a natural progression, away from loops and into more flexible, expressive forms of storytelling.” See her latest music video HERE.