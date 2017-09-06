In any long-term relationship, you and your partner are bound to change over time. Throughout that change, you either grow closer or further apart. But what if it was out of your control entirely and growing apart became inevitable? These are questions Robert St. Amant didn't think too much about, until he was forced to.

Peter Gallagher, known for shows like "Law & Order: SVU," "Grace and Frankie" and "The O.C.," reads Rob's essay, "Promises That Can Bend Without Breaking."

