With the Patriots nearing another win, the Gillette Stadium crowd lets loose. More than 66,000 fans chant and cheer in unison.

To the number-crunchers at the Kraft Analytics Group — commonly known as KAGR -- this is more than a rowdy sea of people in Tom Brady jerseys and other Patriots apparel. It’s a treasure trove of data.

KAGR tracks and quantifies all sorts of fan behavior, cataloging everything from Pro Shop purchases to when fans buy game tickets, to whether they read emails the team sends.

“The underlying goal is really to understand who our customers are and what they want, to give them a better experience,” says KAGR CEO Jessica Gelman.

Gathering as much information as possible, she adds, helps the Patriots make better decisions about ticket prices, game-day staffing, stadium improvements and various other areas that impact fan experience. The team also uses KAGR data to forecast when fans will pull into stadium parking lots and how many ticket-holders will actually show up for each game.

In her Gillette Stadium office, Gelman displays a seating chart on a large TV monitor. For every home game, she can look at every seat in the stadium and call up detailed information about who purchased it and when it went unused. And she can pull that type of information for the last five seasons.

Jessica Gelman is CEO of Kraft Analytics Group, or KAGR. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)

While every game is a sellout, some ticket-holders don’t show. Patriots president Jonathan Kraft finds it valuable to know which ones and why.

“[The] front rows of sections, which I intuitively thought would have been very attractive, really aren’t,” Kraft says.

He adds: “If somebody misses a game, they get a communication from us and we start to aggregate the reasons why people miss one, two, three games. At the end of the year, I can know everything that took place with our ticket-holders during that season. It’s incredibly valuable to adjust your strategy going forward depending on what your goals are.”

One big goal is fan loyalty. It’s easy to keep fans in the fold with playoff berth after playoff berth, as the Patriots have done during the Tom Brady-Bill Belichick era. But it won’t always be that way. And Kraft is planning for the down years.

“We know that when that turns — and, hopefully, it doesn’t turn for a really, really long time -- that we’ll have built up a really strong relationship on points that go just beyond the wins and losses to keep the people engaged and a part of our active fan base,” Kraft says.