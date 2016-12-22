close

Legacy Of U.S. Attorney Ortiz Marked By Several High-Profile Cases

December 22, 2016
By David Boeri
U.S. Attorney Carmen Ortiz speaks during a news conference in Boston earlier this year. (Charles Krupa/AP)closemore
Massachusetts U.S. Attorney Carmen Ortiz said she will step down a week before President-elect Donald Trump takes office.

Ortiz is the first woman and first Latina to hold that office in Massachusetts. Her tenure has included several high-profile cases, including the conviction of South Boston gang boss, James "Whitey" Bulger.

There has also been controversy during her tenure. Particularly over her handling of the case of Aaron Swartz, a self-proclaimed computer hacker who died by suicide as he faced potential prison time.

WBUR senior correspondent David Boeri has followed Ortiz closely throughout her career. He joined Morning Edition to reflect on her career.

David Boeri Senior Reporter
David Boeri is a senior reporter at WBUR.

