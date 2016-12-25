Support the news
The New England Patriots have the best record in the AFC and the New York Jets have one of the worst. As for how these teams arrived at this point, that became fairly clear at a rainy game in Foxborough on Saturday as the Patriots routed the Jets 41 to 3 (New England's most lopsided victory of the season).
ESPN's Mike Reiss joined WBUR's Weekend Edition to discuss the Patriots' win.
Sharon Brody News Anchor
Sharon Brody is the voice of WBUR's weekend mornings. On Saturdays and Sundays, she anchors the news for Weekend Edition and other popular programs.
