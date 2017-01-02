Berklee Students Burn The Midnight Oil Mixing Songs In Coveted Studio Spaces

College projects take on many forms. At Boston's Berklee College of Music, music production students must create a song, soup to nuts.

The process involves finding a composer, recording the musicians and professionally mixing together the final product. And much of that mixing happens in the middle of the night, because studio space is in high demand.

As part of an occasional series on Boston in the wee hours, WBUR's Myles Gordon takes us to Berklee's Mass. Ave. sound studios, after midnight.