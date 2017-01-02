close

wbur

Current ChannelLive: Morning Edition
Play
15sRepeatPlay15sForward
/00:00Playing Live
Close

Morning Edition Morning Edition

Support the news

Berklee Students Burn The Midnight Oil Mixing Songs In Coveted Studio Spaces

January 02, 2017
By Myles Gordon
Share
Berklee College of Music (Premshree Pillai/Flickr)closemore
Berklee College of Music (Premshree Pillai/Flickr)

College projects take on many forms. At Boston's Berklee College of Music, music production students must create a song, soup to nuts.

The process involves finding a composer, recording the musicians and professionally mixing together the final product. And much of that mixing happens in the middle of the night, because studio space is in high demand.

As part of an occasional series on Boston in the wee hours, WBUR's Myles Gordon takes us to Berklee's Mass. Ave. sound studios, after midnight.

More Stories About Boston After Dark:

+Join the discussion
Share

Support the news

Next Up

Where to now?

More Morning Edition or Explore Audio.