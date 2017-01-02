The New England Patriots are playoff-bound after finishing the regular season with a 14-2 record thanks to a 35-14 victory over the Dolpins in Miami on Sunday.

As the first round of the playoffs begins next weekend, the Patriots are off. They have a bye week. Plus, with their win Sunday, the Patriots also won home field advantage in the playoffs.

ESPNBoston.com's Mike Reiss joined Morning Edition to talk about Sunday's game.