January 02, 2017
By Bob Oakes
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) talks to offensive players on the field, during the second half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Lynne Sladky/AP)
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) talks to offensive players on the field, during the second half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Lynne Sladky/AP)

The New England Patriots are playoff-bound after finishing the regular season with a 14-2 record thanks to a 35-14 victory over the Dolpins in Miami on Sunday.

As the first round of the playoffs begins next weekend, the Patriots are off. They have a bye week. Plus, with their win Sunday, the Patriots also won home field advantage in the playoffs.

ESPNBoston.com's Mike Reiss joined Morning Edition to talk about Sunday's game.

