Support the news
The New England Patriots are playoff-bound after finishing the regular season with a 14-2 record thanks to a 35-14 victory over the Dolpins in Miami on Sunday.
As the first round of the playoffs begins next weekend, the Patriots are off. They have a bye week. Plus, with their win Sunday, the Patriots also won home field advantage in the playoffs.
ESPNBoston.com's Mike Reiss joined Morning Edition to talk about Sunday's game.
Support the news
More Morning Edition or Explore Audio.