Trial Of Framingham Pharmacy Executive Charged With Deaths In Meningitis Outbreak Begins04:09

January 04, 2017
By Bob Oakes
Barry Cadden, co-founder of the now-shuttered New England Compounding Center, declined to testify before a congressional committee in 2012. (AP)closemore
Barry Cadden, co-founder of the now-shuttered New England Compounding Center, declined to testify before a congressional committee in 2012. (AP)

A complicated criminal trial stemming from meningitis deaths blamed on a now closed drugmaker in Framingham gets underway Wednesday in federal court in Boston.

Sixty-four people died and New England Compounding Center President Barry Cadden is charged with causing 25 of those deaths. He faces up to life in prison if convicted.

Prosecutors say the compounding center deliberately cut corners and ignored established safety standards. As a result, they say a steroid compound to treat pain made by the center was contaminated by a fungus and caused a nationwide meningitis outbreak.

For a look at the case, Sam Goldberg, a criminal defense lawyer based in Cambridge, joined Morning Edition.

Bob Oakes
Bob Oakes has been WBUR's Morning Edition anchor since 1992.

