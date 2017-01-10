Poverty, lack of inclusion for all residents and fear among immigrants are some of the major concerns reported by mayors across party lines in cities throughout the country, according to the "Menino Survey of Mayors."

The late Boston Mayor Thomas Menino started the initiative when he began teaching at Boston University a few years ago. Later Tuesday morning, a briefing on the new results will be held in New York City. Graham Wilson, director of the Boston University Initiative on Cities, joined Morning Edition.