Advocate Says Move By Backpage Is 'Symbolic Victory,' But Won't End Sex Trafficking06:42

January 11, 2017
By Bob Oakes
The classified ad website, Backpage.com, has suspended its adult ad section in this country, which critics say was used to promote prostitution and sometimes sex trafficking of minors.

The move comes in response to what Backpage calls attacks on its free speech rights by the government. The website has been the target of some law enforcement agencies and groups fighting sex trafficking in Massachusetts.

Lisa Goldblatt-Grace, director of the Boston-based group "My Life, My Choice," joined Morning Edition.

Bob Oakes Host, Morning Edition
Bob Oakes has been WBUR's Morning Edition anchor since 1992.

