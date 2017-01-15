Saturday night in Foxborough, the New England Patriots failed to dominate the Houston Texans as expected. But, the Patriots did emerge with a victory over the Texans — the Pats won 34-16 in the AFC divisional playoff game.

The Patriots now move onto their record-setting sixth-straight AFC championship game next Sunday.

WBUR's Sports and Society Reporter Shira Springer was at Gillette Stadium and joined Weekend Edition Sunday to recap the Patriots' win.