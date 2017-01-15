Support the news
Saturday night in Foxborough, the New England Patriots failed to dominate the Houston Texans as expected. But, the Patriots did emerge with a victory over the Texans — the Pats won 34-16 in the AFC divisional playoff game.
The Patriots now move onto their record-setting sixth-straight AFC championship game next Sunday.
WBUR's Sports and Society Reporter Shira Springer was at Gillette Stadium and joined Weekend Edition Sunday to recap the Patriots' win.
Shira Springer Sports and Society Reporter
Shira Springer covers stories at the intersection of sports and society.
Support the news
More Morning Edition or Explore Audio.