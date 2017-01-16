For the third time in the last 15 years, the New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers will meet in the AFC Championship game, with the winner advancing to the Super Bowl.

The Steelers advanced to next Sunday's game in Foxborough with an 18-16 win Sunday night over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Saturday night, the Patriots beat the Houston Texans 34-16.

Despite the 18-point margin of victory, it was a sloppy game for the Patriots, who turned the ball over three times and whose offense appeared to struggle.

To look forward to the biggest game yet this season, ESPN's Mike Reiss joined WBUR's Morning Edition.