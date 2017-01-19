close

Woods Hole Scientist: Trump's EPA Pick Wrong About Human Impact On Climate Change04:52

January 19, 2017
By Bob Oakes
As warnings from climate change scientists grow more dire, it's unclear how President-elect Donald Trump's administration will address the issue.

Scientists say 2016 was the hottest year on record. That's been the case for the last three years, with each record breaking the last.

President-elect Trump has previously called climate change a hoax. But his EPA pick Scott Pruitt said otherwise during his confirmation hearing on Wednesday.

Philip Duffy, president and executive director of the Woods Hole Research Center, joined Morning Edition to discuss these developments.

